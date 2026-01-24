Guwahati, January 24: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has sparked a political row by labeling the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as "hitlerism," demanding its immediate suspension in India. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Ajmal alleged that the exercise is being used to manipulate the democratic process ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. He urged the Election Commission to prevent "outside voters" from influencing the polls, citing concerns of "cheating" similar to what he claimed occurred in Bihar and Maharashtra. Clarifying his party's stance on electoral strategy, Ajmal announced that the AIUDF will contest the upcoming state elections independently. He dismissed the possibility of a proactive alliance with the Congress, accusing the party of acting as the "B team of the BJP." "If Congress wants power, they must come to us," Ajmal stated, emphasizing that his party will no longer seek a partnership with those he believes are undermining the opposition’s strength. ‘We Will Hunt You Down’: TMC MLA Manirul Islam Threatens Election Commission Over SIR Process in West Bengal (Watch Video).

Badruddin Ajmal Opposes SIR Exercise in Assam

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam | On SIR, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal says, "This is hitlerism. The SIR exercise should not be carried out in India...The SIR should not be carried out in Assam before the elections and the Election Commissions should ensure that no one from outside votes… pic.twitter.com/XsskPTb5ZT — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026

