An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam and Parts of Bhutan on Saturday evening at around 6:12 pm, triggering brief panic among residents. The tremors were felt in several parts of the state, prompting people to step out of homes and offices as a precaution. According to initial reports, there were no immediate accounts of casualties or major damage to property. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged citizens to remain calm while staying alert for aftershocks. Earthquake in Bay of Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Bay of Bengal, No Immediate Damage Reported.

Earthquake Jolts Assam

