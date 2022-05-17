The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday announced that higher secondary first-year examinations to be held from May 18 To May 21 have been suspended until further notice. The decision was taken due to prevailing inclement weather and in view of damages being caused by the natural calamities in the state.

Check Tweet:

#AssamFloods | In view of damages being caused by natural calamities in the state, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has suspended HS 1st year examination until further order. In Dima Hasao district, all examinations are suspended until further order. pic.twitter.com/7yPMXskX7E — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

