India on Thursday abstained from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine At UNGA. "India has abstained on the resolution with regard to the suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the UN General Assembly today, said India’s Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti.

Check Tweet:

At UNGA, India abstains from voting on the draft resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC over Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XAXGELKi2h — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

