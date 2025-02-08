As early trends indicate a strong lead for the BJP in 24 constituencies, with AAP leading in six and Congress in two, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah took to X to weigh in on the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. Responding to a tweet by DeKoder, Abdullah shared a meme mocking AAP and Congress for their failure to contest together, captioning it with “Aur lado aapas mein!!!” The meme humorously depicts a sadhu urging rivals to “fight to your heart’s content.” As counting progresses across all 70 seats, the final outcome remains awaited. Delhi Election Result 2025: ECI Website Shows BJP Leading in 24 Seats, AAP Ahead in 6.

Omar Abdullah Reacts to Delhi Polls With Viral Meme

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)