In a major breakthrough, Ayodhya Police arrested the key accused in an INR 3.85 crore online scam involving fake "Ram Naam Prasad" distribution. Over 6.3 lakh devotees were duped through fraudulent online collections. The scam, uncovered after a year-long probe, first came to light in January 2024. Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Gaurav Grover confirmed that INR 2.15 crore has already been refunded to victims, with the remaining INR 1.70 crore in the process of being returned. The accused, identified as Ashish, collected money online by promising devotees the sacred prasad, which was never delivered. Ayodhya: Man Booked for Illegally Selling Temple Land to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for INR 6 Crore.

Ayodhya Police Arrest Accused in INR 3.85 Crore ‘Ram Naam Prasad’ Online Fraud

