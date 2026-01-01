A bizarre video from Ghaziabad has gone viral, showing a Uttar Pradesh Police officer claiming to identify a person’s nationality using a “machine.” In the clip, the cop is seen placing what appears to be a mobile phone on a man’s back and declaring, “This machine shows you are from Bangladesh.” The man repeatedly insists he is from Araria in Bihar, but the officer appears unconvinced. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and ridicule on social media, with users questioning the legality, logic, and scientific basis of such a claim. Many have demanded action against the officer, calling the act harassment and misuse of authority. Police officials have not yet issued an official clarification. Uttar Pradesh: Men Dance in Burqas to Dhurandhar Song During School Event in Amroha, Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

Ghaziabad Cop Uses Mobile Phone to ‘Detect Nationality’ in Viral Video

"Put the machine on the person's back. This machine shows you are from Bagladesh" UP Police in Ghaziabad is roaming around with a "machine" that can detect your nationality. Here the cop could be seen putting a mobile on a person's back. "This show you are from Bangladesh," cop… pic.twitter.com/VtFURMx1NR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

