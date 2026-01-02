New Delhi, January 1: An 18-year-old student from Amroha has died at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after a parasitic brain infection allegedly contracted from contaminated fast food. The victim, Ilma Nadeem, was diagnosed with neurocysticercosis after a CT scan and an MRI revealed 20 to 25 tapeworm cysts lodged in her brain. The BA first-year student suffered from persistent headaches and seizures, which medical experts link to the consumption of improperly washed cabbage often found in street snacks. The parasite larvae can survive in undercooked fast food, eventually migrating from the digestive tract to the central nervous system. Nadeem’s condition rapidly deteriorated in Meerut before her transfer to Delhi, where she succumbed to the infection. Health officials are now urging the public to ensure leafy vegetables are thoroughly boiled and to exercise caution when consuming raw garnishes in street food. Tapeworm in US Woman’s Brain Shocks Doctors Who Thought it Was A Tumour; How Do Parasites Enter the Brain?.

