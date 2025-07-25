A heartbreaking incident from Ayodhya has gone viral, where an elderly woman, reportedly battling cancer, was abandoned by her family in the dead of night near Darshan Nagar Medical College. CCTV footage shows two women and a man arriving in an e-rickshaw around 2 AM, laying the unconscious woman on the roadside before fleeing. One woman looked back briefly before disappearing into the darkness. The woman remained unnoticed for over eight hours until locals found her in critical condition around 10 AM and alerted police. She was rushed to the trauma center but succumbed later that evening. A severe neck wound, likely caused by cancer, was found. Police, moved by humanitarian concern, are reviewing CCTV footage and have launched a search to identify the relatives. The footage has sparked outrage and calls for justice on social media. Jhansi Shocker: Youth Brutally Beaten With Sticks in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Accused Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Family Dumps Elderly Cancer Patient on Dark Ayodhya Road

In Ayodhya, family caught on CCTV abandoning elderly woman; dies later In a shocking incident in UP's Ayodhya, an elderly woman was abandoned at a desolate spot by three people, most likely family members. The woman was rescued by the police and rushed to a hospital where she… pic.twitter.com/VMszG2SVuC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 25, 2025

Police Probe Underway

