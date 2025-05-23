A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi has gone viral, showing two men brutally assaulting a youth with sticks at the Cathedral College Ground. The video shows the victim being repeatedly beaten, even after collapsing. Though the incident occurred around 12 days ago, it only came to light recently. Responding to the viral clip, Jhansi Police confirmed via X, formerly Twitter, that a case has been registered at Premnagar police station based on the victim’s complaint. Two accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. Jhansi Shocker: History Sheeter Mohit Holds Woman Hostage, Records Video While Molesting Her; UP Police Launch Probe.

Youth Brutally Beaten With Sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

प्रकरण करीब 12 दिन पुराना है, जिसके सम्बन्ध में वादी की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना प्रेमनगर में सुसगंत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । अग्रेतर आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)