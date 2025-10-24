Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya's car met with an accident on Friday night, October 24. An official told PTI that Maurya's car had a close shave when a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit her car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The accident occurred when the state's women's welfare and child development minister was returning to Lucknow after attending programmes in Hathras. Anivesh Kumar, SDM of Sirsaganj, said that the incident occurred near the 56th kilometre mark in Firozabad. Officials said that Baby Rani Maurya, who is a BJP leader, escaped without any injuries; however, her vehicle sustained visible damage. Jaunpur Road Accident: 4 Pilgrims Dead, 9 Others Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Varanasi Crashes Into Trailer in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Baby Rani Maurya's Car Hit by Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

