Food challenges have become trending nowadays where shop owners offer different prizes to attract people to try their food items by giving a dare. Recently, a Bahubali samosa challenge goes viral where the sweet shop owner in Meerut offers cash prize of Rs 51,000 to all those people who finish their giant and heavy samosa in 30 minutes! Then, what's the challenge? Their specially-prepared triangle-shaped savoury weigh around eight kilograms! The challenge has gained immense popularity with more people taking up the dare.

Bahubali Samosa Challenge in Meerut

