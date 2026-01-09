A viral video circulating on social media shows a Congress candidate making an awkward slip during a public address, declaring, “Bhartiya Janata Party ki ummidwar hoon,” instead of naming her own party. The moment triggered murmurs among people standing behind her, who quickly corrected the error. Realising the mistake, the leader appeared visibly embarrassed before moving on with her speech. The clip has since been widely shared, drawing sharp reactions and humour online. However, it is not yet clear when and where the video was recorded. Meanwhile, campaigning for the Maharashtra Municipal corporation elections is underway with voting on January 15 and counting of votes on January 16. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: BJP’s Alliance With AIMIM, Congress Shameful Display of Hypocrisy, Says Shiv Sena (UBT)'s ‘Saamana’.

Congress Candidate Says ‘Bhartiya Janata Party Ki Ummidwar Hoon’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@myself.mohsinkhan)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

