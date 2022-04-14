President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other politicians across India extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday. Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival that has been celebrated by the Punjabi community in India and across the globe.

President Ram Nath Kovind Tweeted:

वैशाखी, विशु, रोंगाली बिहू, नब बर्ष, वैशाखड़ी और पुतान्‍दु पिरापु पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। देश के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में विभिन्‍न तौर-तरीकों से मनाए जाने वाले ये त्‍योहार हमारी विविधता और बहुलता को दर्शाते हैं। मेरी मंगल कामना है कि ये पर्व सभी के जीवन में खुशहाली लाएं । — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on Occasion of Baisakhi:

Best wishes on the special occasion of Baisakhi. pic.twitter.com/1quwFoRKyM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Union Minister Rajnath Singh:

समस्त देशवासियों को वैशाखी, विशु, रोंगाली बिहू और नब बर्ष की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ। मैं ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ कि यह सारे पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में उल्लास, उत्साह, सुख, समृद्धि के साथ-साथ उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Extends Greetings:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweets:

सभी देशवासियों को वैसाखी के अवसर पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। फ़सल कटाई का वक्त आ गया है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप सभी के भंडार अन्न से भरें, आप सभी के जीवन में ख़ूब सुख-समृद्धि हो। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2022

Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, Tweeted:

नव चेतना, नवोत्थान और नई फसल के हर्ष के प्रतीक बैसाखी पर्व की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों व सिख बंधुओं को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं व बधाई। ऊर्जा, उत्साह व सामूहिकता का परिचायक यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में उल्लास व खुशहाली का मार्ग प्रशस्त करे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tweets:

Heartiest Baisakhi greetings. May the joys and the colours of the celebrations usher in prosperity, happiness, success and good health. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2022

