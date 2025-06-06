Bakrid 2025: UP’s Baghpat ‘Bakrashala’ Rescues Goats From Sacrifice, Buys Them From Mandis to Save Lives Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)

In an unusual effort to prevent animal sacrifice during Bakrid, a “Bakrashala” in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has started purchasing goats directly from local mandis. The owners claim they currently shelter 650 goats and aim to raise the number to 800 before Bakrid 2025.

Bakrid 2025: UP's Baghpat 'Bakrashala' Rescues Goats From Sacrifice, Buys Them From Mandis to Save Lives Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)
    Baghpat Shelter Buys Goats From Mandis to Stop Sacrifice (Photo Credits: X/benarasiyaa)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 09:29 PM IST

    In an unusual effort to prevent animal sacrifice during Bakrid, a “Bakrashala” in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has started purchasing goats directly from local mandis. The owners claim they currently shelter 650 goats and aim to raise the number to 800 before Bakrid 2025. Their mission is to save as many goats as possible from slaughter. They say each rescued goat is treated with care and seen as a life worth preserving. Kalyan Traffic Advisory for Bakrid 2025-Durgadi Fort Event: Road Closures and Diversions Announced for June 7-8 in View of Religious Observances, Check Details.

    Baghpat Shelter Buys Goats From Mandis to Stop Sacrifice

