Bakrid 2025: UP’s Baghpat ‘Bakrashala’ Rescues Goats From Sacrifice, Buys Them From Mandis to Save Lives Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)

In an unusual effort to prevent animal sacrifice during Bakrid, a “Bakrashala” in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has started purchasing goats directly from local mandis. The owners claim they currently shelter 650 goats and aim to raise the number to 800 before Bakrid 2025. Their mission is to save as many goats as possible from slaughter. They say each rescued goat is treated with care and seen as a life worth preserving. Kalyan Traffic Advisory for Bakrid 2025-Durgadi Fort Event: Road Closures and Diversions Announced for June 7-8 in View of Religious Observances, Check Details.

Baghpat Shelter Buys Goats From Mandis to Stop Sacrifice

In a bid to save goats from being sacrificed, owners of a "Bakrashala" in UP's Baghpat have begun buying goats from mandis. They claim, they currently have 650 goats in the Bakrashala and want to take up the rally to 800 ahead of Bakrid. pic.twitter.com/BK33lf8Zme — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)