Due to Bakrid 2025 celebrations on June 7 or 8, 2025, the Thane Traffic Police have issued restrictions in Kalyan to prevent congestion near Durgadi Eidgah and Durga Mata Temple. Key roads, including Lal Chowki, Durgamata Chowk, and Patri Pul, will see entry bans for certain routes. Heavy vehicles like trailers and containers will be restricted all day and night. Diversions via Aadharwadi Chowk and Wadeghar Circle will be in place. Emergency vehicles are exempt. Restrictions will remain until Eid Namaz concludes. Eid al-Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid? Know Bakra Eid Significance and Other Details To Celebrate the Eid Ul-Adha Festival.

Traffic Bans and Diversions Announced for June 7–8 Due to Durgadi Fort Gathering

कल्याण वाहतूक उप विभागाचे हद्दीत दि. ०७/०६/२०२५ किंवा दि. ०८/०६/२०२५ रोजी "बकरी ईद" सण साजरा करण्यात येणार असून सदर परिसरात वाहतूक कोंडी होऊ नये म्हणून प्रेवश बंद व पर्यायी मार्ग. pic.twitter.com/xUVMZgAbp0 — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)