In a horrifying incident from Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh, a man brutally stabbed his differently-abled father 15 times in just 30 seconds. The attack, captured on CCTV, took place on June 17 inside the victim’s shop. The accused, Amarjeet, arrived on a two-wheeler and, in a fit of rage, repeatedly knifed his father, Narendra Singh Chawla, leaving him critically injured. Amarjeet, allegedly drunk and blaming his father for his job loss as a teacher, carried out the assault in broad daylight. The chilling video has gone viral. The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Police have arrested Amarjeet, and an investigation is underway following the father’s complaint. Bulandshahr Shocker: Masked Goons Mercilessly Thrash CNG Pump Salesman With Sticks After He Asks Them to Pay for Fuel in UP; Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Man Stabs Father 15 Times in Chhattisgarh Shop

