In a shocking incident from Aurangabad town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a group of masked goons in a car brutally assaulted a CNG pump salesman after he asked them to pay for fuel. The attackers, reportedly enraged by the demand, beat the victim mercilessly with sticks before fleeing the scene. The entire act was caught on CCTV, and it is not yet clear if the local police have launched a manhunt to identify and arrest the culprits. Kanchipuram: Women Thrash AIADMK Leader M Ponnambalam With Broom, Shoes for Sending Obscene Messages, Video Goes Viral.

Masked Goons Beat CNG Pump Worker in Bulandshahr Over Payment

CNG के पैसे मांगने पर कार सवार नकाबपोश गुंडों ने पंप सेल्समैन को बर्बरता से पीटा। मामला UP में जिला बुलंदशहर के कस्बा औरंगाबाद का है। pic.twitter.com/YShvBzpcRW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 18, 2025

