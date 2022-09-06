Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is on a visit to India signed the visitor's book after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh PM said, "Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our 2 countries work together so that people not only in India&Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus."

