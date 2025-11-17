Bangladesh urged India on Monday, November 17, to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. The move comes after both were sentenced to death for their role in the crackdown against a student uprising last year. According to the official release by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, “In today's verdict, the International Crimes Tribunal has convicted and sentenced fugitives Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal for the July massacre.” It further read: “It would be a grave act of unfriendly behaviour and a travesty of justice for any other country to grant asylum to these individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. We call on the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. This is also an obligation for India under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries.” ‘Verdict Against Me Biased, Politically Motivated’: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Responds to Court Death Sentence.

Bangladesh Urged India To Extradite Former PM Sheikh Hasina

(Photo Credits: X/@BDMOFA)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)