Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Thursday, November 13, announced it would deliver the verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on November 17 in a case over crimes against humanity. The three-judge tribunal set Nov 17 for delivering the verdict, a journalist attending the tightly secured special court in the capital told PTI. Hasina, her home minister in the ousted Awami League government, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and then inspector general of police (IGP) or police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were tried in the tribunal, where the ex-premier and Kamal were tried in absentia, with the court declaring them fugitives. 'Shoot Me and Bury Me Here': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Words Before Her Ouster.

Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

Bangladesh’s special tribunal says it would deliver verdict against ex premier Sheikh Hasina on Nov 17 in crimes against humanity case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)