Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. India celebrate the day of October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the immense contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in building the nation of India as it is today. It is a day when India pay their tribute to the Father of the nation. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media where he revealed that he visited the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Irving, Texas, USA. In his post he paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as he added, 'With Dussehra falling on the same day, it’s a strong reminder that good always prevails through truth, courage, and compassion.' Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance and Key Facts About the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sachin Tendulkar Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Statue in Irving

Visited Bapu’s statue in Irving, Texas early morning on Gandhi Jayanti. With Dussehra falling on the same day, it’s a strong reminder that good always prevails through truth, courage, and compassion.#GandhiJayanti #Dussehra pic.twitter.com/9GsVyRDU06 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2025

