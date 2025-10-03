India celebrated the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 02, 2025. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India and on the day, the nation remembers the contributions he made in making India the nation that it is today. On Gandhi Jayanti, IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared a post where they wished fans with a poster of Mahatma Gandhi and a picture of captain Axar Patel together. Axar Patel gets called by the nickname 'bapu' by some of his teammates and the name has went viral on social media. Considering Mahatma Gandhi was called 'bapu' as he was the father of the nation, fans deduced Delhi Capitals' post being a joke on the 'bapu' name. Fans were enraged and they took to social media to share their reaction. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Statue in Irving, Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering Father of Nation.

Delhi Capitals' Post On Gandhi Jayanti

Honouring the Father of the Nation, whose values continue to inspire us 💙❤️ Happy Gandhi Jayanti 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7UEZwTh76X — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 2, 2025

'Did You Just Compare Father of the Nation to A Cricketer'

Did you just compare the father of the nation to a cricketer — Dimpalcoholic (@bringback2017) October 2, 2025

'Goddamn'

'Nonsense'

Having Axar Patel foreground the picture of Bapu is complete nonsense. Don't reduce a global icon to an ordinary person. One needs to be careful with images as they leave imprints on the mind. — Sab Changa Si (सरफरोशी की तमन्ना अब दिल में है) (@philpjg) October 3, 2025

'Unserious'

never beating unserious franchise allegations 😭 — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) October 2, 2025

'Shameful'

Shameful. — Jyotirmay Das (@dasjy0tirmay) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Delhi Capitals). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)