A tragic accident unfolded in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, when a large tree suddenly collapsed onto a moving bus amid heavy rainfall today, August 8. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the driver struggling to control the vehicle but unable to avoid the crash. Five people, including the driver and four female teachers, lost their lives in the accident. Several passengers remain trapped inside the bus as rescue teams work tirelessly to evacuate them. The heavy rains are believed to have weakened the tree, causing it to fall unexpectedly. Amroha Tree Collapse: 4 Injured After Tree Collapses As They Sip Tea Outside Shop in Uttar Pradesh City, Video Goes Viral.

Heavy Tree Falls on Bus in Barabanki

यूपी के बाराबंकी ने आज एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ. यह हादसा तब हुआ, जब चलती बस पर एक भारी भरकम पेड़ गिर पड़ा. ये उस घटना का वीडियो है. इस हादसे में चालक व 4 महिलाओं समेत 5 की मौत हो गई. जैसा कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज में देखा जा सकता है कि चालक ने बस रोकने की पूरी कोशिश की. लेकिन हादसा… pic.twitter.com/XrUws7tav5 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) August 8, 2025

Barabanki Tree Collapse Kills 5

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला बाराबंकी में रोडवेज बस पर तेज बारिश के चलते पेड़ गिर गया। हादसे में 4 महिला टीचर समेत 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। कई यात्री अभी फंसे हैं। बचाव–राहत कार्य जारी है। pic.twitter.com/m1fKc4hYdR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 8, 2025

