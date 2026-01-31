A passion for making social media reels turned into an irreversible tragedy in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old man lost his life in a horrific accident near an under-construction flyover close to Bizauria Railway Station under Nawabganj police limits. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Faizan from Richhola village, worked as a hairdresser. On Friday evening, Faizan had gone out with his friend Anuj. While recording a reel, he climbed onto heavy concrete slabs lying by the roadside. During the shoot, his foot slipped, causing him to fall. In a tragic turn, one of the massive slabs shifted and crashed onto his head, killing him on the spot. Locals rushed to help and informed the police, who later alerted the family. Faizan’s father, Mehndi Hasan, said the news shattered the family. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral, once again raising serious concerns about safety at construction sites and the dangerous risks people take for social media fame. Reel Gone Wrong in Odisha: Boy Dies After Getting Struck by Train While Filming Instagram Reel on Tracks at Janakadeipur Railway Station in Balia, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Viral Reel Turns Fatal: 22-Year-Old Dies After Slab Crushes Him in Bareilly

रील के चक्कर में चली गई जान 22 साल का फ़ैज़ान बरेली में अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन पुल पर रील बना रहा था. रीलबाज़ी के दौरान फ़ैज़ान का पैर फिसला और पुल से नीचे आ गिरा. और मौत हो गई. pic.twitter.com/54EGpmFolZ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 31, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

