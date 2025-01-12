In a bizarre incident, four people were injured when a large tree collapsed on them while they were sipping tea outside a local shop in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The victims, who were standing in the shop's outdoor area, were suddenly trapped under the falling tree, causing immediate panic. Local authorities rushed to the scene, and the injured were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Amroha: Husband Catches Wife’s Lover Red-Handed While Sneaking Into House Through Terrace, Beats Him Black and Blue (Disturbing Video).

Amroha Tree Collapse

