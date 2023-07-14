The sky above Paris was adorned with a spectacular flypast in the colours of the French national flag during the Bastille Day parade. The flypast, held above the iconic Champs-Élysées, marked a moment of pride and celebration for France. The event was graced by the presence of the Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bastille Day Parade 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Indian Contingent Leading March on French National Day in Paris Presence of Guest of Honour PM Narendra Modi.

Flypast in Colors of French National Flag Enlivens Bastille Day Parade

#WATCH | Flypast in the colours of French national flag adorn the sky of Paris at the Bastille Day parade. pic.twitter.com/hhdZpq33Lf — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

#WATCH | Flypast above Champs-Élysées in Paris, France as a part of the Bastille Day parade. pic.twitter.com/INm73UgqUK — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

