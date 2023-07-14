Today, France is celebrating the French National Day which is also popularly known as the Bastille Day. Bastille Day occupies a special place in the history of France as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. As France celebrates Bastille Day today, watch the live streaming of the French National Day celebrations here. Bastille Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Join France President Emmanuel Macron for French National Day Celebrations As Guest of Honour.

Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi Attend Bastille Day Parade

Bastille Day Parade 2023 Live From France

