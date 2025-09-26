Workers at a private tea estate in Valparai of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district narrowly escaped a sloth bear attack on Wednesday evening, September 24. CCTV video showed three estate workers being attacked and suddenly being charged at them. In a desperate bid to defend themselves, the men used umbrellas to ward off the animal and managed to chase it away. None of them sustained injuries. The video of the encounter has since gone viral on social media. Forest officials said the bear lingered near the estate for over 40 minutes before retreating into the forest. A monitoring team has been deployed, and residents have been urged to remain cautious. Bear Attack in Tamil Nadu: 8-Year-Old Assam Boy Mauled to Death by Sloth Bear in Valparai.

Bear Charges at Tea Estate Workers in Tamil Nadu, They Fight Back With Umbrellas

तमिल नाडु के कोयंबतूर जिले के वाल्पराई गांव में कल देर रात लोगों की नींद उड़ गई, जब एक भालू रास्ते से गुजर रहे मजदूरों के पास अचानक आ गया। मजदूर चाय बगान में काम करके लौट रहे थे कि भालू उनके पास आया और हमला करने की कोशिश की। लोगों ने अपनी जान बचाने के लिए भागना शुरू किया, जबकि… pic.twitter.com/rHJX6oRe0s — ABP News (@ABPNews) September 26, 2025

