A youth was dragged and thrashed with belts and sticks in Maharashtra's Beed. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video showed a youth holding the victim while others mercilessly thrashed him with belts and sticks. In the video, the victim can be seen pleading with the assailants but to no avail as the attackers keep thrashing him. As per the local media reports, the video is said to be 2 months old. Dhananjay Munde Resigns: Maharashtra NCP Minister Steps Down Following CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Directive Amid Controversy Over Brutal Killing of Beed Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Youth Dragged, Beaten With Belts and Sticks in Beed

