In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman died in Bengaluru on Sunday after her car got stuck under the flooded KR Circle underpass. Heavy rain and hailstorms continue over Bengaluru, and waterlogging has been reported from multiple parts of the city. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the deceased's family members at St. Martha’s Hospital. Bengaluru Rains: Rainfall, Hailstorm Lash Karnataka City, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Videos).

Woman Dies At Flooded KR Circle Underpass:

A 22 year old girl Bhanurekha dies in the flooded KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru. Her car was stuck there. Terrifying rain. Chief Minister @siddaramaiah is at St. Martha’s hospital to meet her family members. #bengalururain — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 21, 2023

