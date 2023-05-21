Certain areas of Bengaluru experienced a downpour of heavy rain, providing much-needed respite from the scorching summer temperatures on Sunday. However, what caught residents off guard in certain localities were the unexpected hailstones that accompanied the rainfall. Netizens took to Twitter to share videos of Bengaluru Rains. One user wrote, "Heavy rains in Bengaluru. 3.30 pm feels like 7.00 pm. (sic)." Monsoon 2023 in India: Forecast for a Below-Normal Rain Season Added Risk to Economy, Raises Concerns Regarding Food Production, Says Report.

Bengaluru Rains:

Heavy rains across Bengaluru... pic.twitter.com/ZiyjAKRH2l — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) May 21, 2023

Hailstorm in Bengaluru:

Heavy Rains in Bengaluru:

Heavy rains in Bengaluru. 3.30 pm feels like 7.00 pm #bengalururain pic.twitter.com/qt9Kz9ApZj — Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) May 21, 2023

Rainfall in Bengaluru:

Heavy rains, thunder and hailstones in Bengaluru. — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)