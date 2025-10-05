A shocking incident has emerged from KFC’s HSR Layout outlet in Bengaluru, raising grave food safety concerns. A woman alleged she was served a Zinger Burger with a foul odour and rotten meat. When she complained, staff allegedly dismissed it as “sauce smell” and offered a vegetarian burger instead. Other customers reportedly found similar spoiled food and forced entry into the kitchen, uncovering filthy conditions—blackened oil, mouldy meat, and dirty coating water. The page “Karnataka Portfolio” shared videos showing the unhygienic setup. When police arrived, staff allegedly locked the kitchen for 30 minutes while continuing Swiggy and Zomato deliveries. The outlet manager reportedly admitted he wouldn’t serve such food to his family but maintained it “meets standards.” Cancer-Causing Substance Ethylene Oxide Detected in 527 Indian Items, Including 54 Labelled Organic, Prompts Food Safety Discussions, Here's What You Need To Know.

Rotten Meat, Filthy Kitchen Found at Bengaluru KFC Outlet

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Karnataka Portfolio ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)