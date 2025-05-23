A video from Bihar's Bettiah is going viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video, students can be seen relying on flashlights on their mobile phones to complete their exam papers, thrusting the Bihar education system into the spotlight yet again. It was during the mid-term examination in TP Verma College that the lights in the examination hall went out, as the students were still writing the paper. The students immediately began using the flashlight feature on their mobile phones to illuminate their answer sheets. Bihar: Teachers Caught on Camera Having Students Clean Scooters During Class in Bhagalpur, Video Goes Viral.

College Students Forced To Use Mobile Flashlights for Exams in Bihar

बिहार में बेतिया के एक प्रतिष्ठित कॉलेज में छात्रों की परीक्षा के दौरान ऐसा नजारा देखने को मिला जिसने शिक्षा व्यवस्था पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा कर दिया है. दरअसल टीपी वर्मा कॉलेज में स्नातक मिड टर्म परीक्षा के दौरान पूरे परीक्षा भवन में बिजली नदारद थी, और छात्र मोबाइल की टॉर्च जलाकर कॉपी… pic.twitter.com/9s2oxUo9VD — AajTak (@aajtak) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)