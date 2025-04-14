A video that recently went viral on social media shows two teachers in Bihar's Bhagalpur forcing students to clean their scooters during school hours. The incident took place while classes were in session, with the video capturing the teachers making minor students wash their muddy vehicles. This isn’t the first time such behaviour has been reported from the district. An earlier video also showed students being made to clean the school premises. Bihar: Education Minister Sunil Kumar Allegedly Shoves Away Woman Teacher Aspirant From Moving Car, Video Surfaces.

Teachers Force Students to Clean Their Scooters During Class in Bihar

