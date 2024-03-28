While leaving the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, March 28, 2024, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the birth of his daughter. “Mann saab ki beti hui hai, bahut bahut shubhkamnayein (Mann has been blessed with a daughter, many congratulations)”, he stated to the reporters present in the court premises. For the unversed, Mann and his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, were blessed with a baby girl today. Meanwhile, Kejriwal was produced before the court today concerning the excise policy case. The court has extended Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand until April 1. Bhagwant Mann and Wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl, Punjab CM Shares Newborn's First Pic.

Arvind Kejriwal Congrats Punjab CM and His Wife on Birth of Their Daughter

'Mann saab ki beti hui hai, bahut bahut shubhkamnayein' , Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal congratulates Punjab CM @BhagwantMann Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby today pic.twitter.com/Gu4ntZCbma — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) March 28, 2024

VIDEO | "Very congratulations to (Punjab CM Bhagwant) Mann for being blessed with a baby girl" says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) as he leaves from Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. pic.twitter.com/o17jiY1EoT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)