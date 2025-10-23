Today, October 23, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to social media to issue a clarification over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Viral MMS controversy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AAP said that an AI deepfake video of Bhagwant Mann is being shared on social media by Right Wing Trolls. "This video is completely fake, and an order to remove it has been issued by the honorable court," AAP said. AAP shared the Mohali Court's order in which the court has ordered Facebook and Google to remove the AI deepfake clip of Bhagwant Mann and to make the content non-searchable. The development comes days after Punjab police booked a Canadian resident, Jagman Samra, for sharing viral "obscene" videos of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Facebook. Samra claimed that the clips were genuine and that he would pay INR 5 crore if they were found to have been created using AI. Punjab CM Viral MMS: Canadian Resident Jagman Samra Booked for Sharing 'Obscene' Videos of Bhagwant Mann With Women on Facebook, Probe Launched.

AAP Issues Clarification Over Bhagwant Mann's Viral MMS

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान जी का एक AI Deep fake video सोशल मीडिया पर Right Wing Trolls द्वारा Share किया जा रहा है। यह Video पूरी तरह से Fake है, जिसे हटाने का आदेश माननीय कोर्ट द्वारा जारी कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/x5pMLZiriZ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 23, 2025

