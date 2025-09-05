Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalised today, September 5. According to reports, Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of fluctuations in his blood pressure. The 51-year-old AAP leader was unwell for the past two days and was undergoing treatment at home. It is reported that the Chief Minister's doctor recommended him to be hospitalised as his health did not show signs of improvement. Punjab Floods: PM Narendra Modi Talks With Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann After Landing in Delhi; Discusses Situation Due to Rain and Flooding in State.

Bhagwant Mann Admitted to Fortis Hospital

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann taken to Fortis Hospital after two days of deteriorating health. With no signs of improvement, doctors advised immediate hospitalisation. pic.twitter.com/vrZdmhE4Vc — Navjot S. Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalNavjot5) September 5, 2025

Bhagwant Mann's Health Deteriorates

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is being admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali for treatment amid deteriorating health. Further updates awaited.#Punjab #BhagwantMann #BreakingNews — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 5, 2025

Bhagwant Mann Complained of Illness

#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to hospital after he complained of illness Visuals from Fortis Hospital, Mohali pic.twitter.com/xjpje72Bjy — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)