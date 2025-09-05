Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalised today, September 5. According to reports, Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of fluctuations in his blood pressure. The 51-year-old AAP leader was unwell for the past two days and was undergoing treatment at home. It is reported that the Chief Minister's doctor recommended him to be hospitalised as his health did not show signs of improvement. Punjab Floods: PM Narendra Modi Talks With Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann After Landing in Delhi; Discusses Situation Due to Rain and Flooding in State.

