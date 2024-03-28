Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on Thursday, March 28. Mann informed about the birth of his daughter on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the mother and the baby were doing fine. The 51-year-old Mann happens to be the first CM in the history of re-organised Punjab to become a father while in office. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Wife’s Pregnancy at Republic Day 2024 Event in Ludhiana, Asks People Not to Do Gender Test (Watch Video).

Bhagwant Mann and Wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur Blessed With Baby Girl

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur have been blessed with a baby girl. pic.twitter.com/qOvfTpQRrq — IANS (@ians_india) March 28, 2024

Blessed with baby Girl.. pic.twitter.com/adzmlIxEbb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2024

