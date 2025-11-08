A disturbing case of sexual harassment has surfaced in Bengaluru after a woman accused a Rapido bike taxi rider of inappropriate behavior during a ride on Thursday evening. The incident occurred on November 6 when the woman was returning to her PG accommodation from Church Street. In her social media post, she revealed that the rider, identified as Lokesh, allegedly tried to touch her legs multiple times despite her warning him to stop. Terrified, she said she couldn’t get off mid-ride as she was unfamiliar with the area. A bystander later intervened when she reached her destination. The woman, who captured part of the incident on her phone, filed a complaint at Wilson Garden Police Station. Following her viral post an FIR has been registered. Bengaluru Shocker: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Over Rash Driving Complaint After Kannada-English Spat, Video Surfaces.

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Rapido Driver

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

