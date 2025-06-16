A Rapido bike taxi driver was caught on video assaulting a woman passenger in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar after an argument reportedly triggered by rash driving. The woman, an employee at a jewellery store, allegedly confronted the rider after getting off mid-ride. The situation escalated as she spoke only English while the rider spoke only Kannada. Tensions flared when she refused to pay the fare and return the helmet, leading the driver to slap her, causing her to fall onto the road. Bystanders did not intervene. Police say a non-cognisable report has been filed, as the woman declined to lodge an FIR. An investigation is ongoing. Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Comes Into Effect From Today; Rapido, Ola, Uber Suspend Bike Taxi Operations in Compliance With High Court Order.

Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Over Rash Driving Complaint in Bengaluru

Bengaluru @rapidobikeapp bike rider slaps customer as she allegedly questions him over rash driving and jumping signal Lady falls to the ground after Rapido rider slaps her hard pic.twitter.com/eM4aec1NzW — nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 16, 2025

