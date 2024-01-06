Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary K C Venugopal unveil the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday, January 6, 2024. While speaking of Congress’ upcoming campaign, Kharge said, “We are going among the people to tell them that there is no other way. We tried to speak in the Parliament and raise the issues. But the Government gave us no opportunity, as 146 MPs were suspended for the first time in the history of this country. He at least came to the Lok Sabha, but never once did he even take a peek at the Rajya Sabha.” Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Map: Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra to Commence on January 14 From Manipur, Check Details.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Logo and Slogan Unveiled

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary K C Venugopal unveil the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/06ezr4fe7a — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

