Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to condole the death of Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that Patil was an experienced leader who served as an MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. "He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society," he added. PM Narendra Modi also said that he had many interactions with Shivraj Patil over the years, with the most recent one being when he came to the Prime Minister's residence a few months ago. "My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour," PM Modi said. Shivraj Patil Dies: Congress Leader and Former Union Home Minister Passes Away at 90 at His Residence in Maharashtra’s Latur.

Shivraj Patil Was An Experienced Leader, Says PM Narendra Modi

Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of… pic.twitter.com/muabyf7Va8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2025

