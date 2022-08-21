Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that they are promoting organic farming in the state. Khattar said that a farmer doing organic farming will get Rs 25,000 for a 'desi cow'. Around 2800 farmers have registered themselves for organic farming so far. We've also started a new scheme named 'Pashu Kisan Credit Card' & 42,000 credit cards have been issued so far," he added.

