In a shocking incident in Haryana, a bodybuilder was beaten to death in Bhiwani for defending women’s honour following a row at a wedding. According to news agency PTI, the deceased bodybuilder was identified as Rohit Dhankar of Humayunpur village in Rohtak district. A 26-year-old professional bodybuilder's family claimed that Dhankar was brutally beaten near a railway crossing in Bhiwani after he objected to the harassment of women at a wedding in Bhiwandi. After the incident, the police registered a case of murder and are looking for the assailants, who assaulted Rohit with rods and hockey sticks. The incident took place while Rohit was attending a wedding on Friday night, November 28. Dhankhar, who was rushed to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, November 29. Rohtak Shocker: National-Level Basketball Player Dies After Pole Falls Mid-Dunk Attempt in Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bodybuilder Beaten to Death for Objecting to Harassment of Women in Haryana

लड़कियों पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने से रोकने पर रोहतक में 6 बार के नेशनल पावर लिफ्टिंग प्लेयर रोहित धनखड़ की हत्या। वैसे भीड़ से कभी अकेले नही भिड़ना चाहिए मौके की नज़ाकत भांपना समझदारी होती है। जो ताकतवर से बच कर भाग जाता है वह भी ताकतवर होता है भागना शर्म की बात नहीं है।🙏 pic.twitter.com/lbVlTjttD9 — Risky Yadav (@riskyyadav41) November 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Risky Yadav), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

