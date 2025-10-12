Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers from across the country in Delhi when he participated in a special Krishi programme at the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Saturday, October 11. During the event, PM Modi interacted with groups of farmers engaged in pulse cultivation, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), animal husbandry, and fisheries. He even discussed their challenges and innovations. During the interaction with farmers, PM Narendra Modi emphasised the use of solar energy in farms. He said, "You fence the farms and 1.5-2 meters of land is wasted. If we install solar energy there, you can sell electricity and earn. The government provides money for this." The Prime Minister also advised farmers to use the recharging well technique while farming. PM Narendra Modi Invites Bihar BJP Workers To Join ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ Campaign on October 15.

PM Narendra Modi Advices Farmers To Use Solar Energy

