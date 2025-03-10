Chaos unfolded at a Congress protest on March 10 as a stage collapsed, leaving several workers injured in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place during a demonstration, sending people scrambling for safety. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, though their condition remains unclear. A video shared by news agency IANS captures the moment of panic as the structure gave way. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the collapse. Further details are awaited as the situation develops. Madhya Pradesh Slab Collapse: 3 Coal Miners Killed As Roof Collapses at Western Coalfields Limited in Betul District.

Stage Collapse at Congress Protest in Bhopal

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: During a protest by Congress, the stage collapsed, injuring several workers. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital pic.twitter.com/jphwnhIqOM — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2025

