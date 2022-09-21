The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall is expected in 7 districts incl Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri & Sambalpur in the next 24 hours. The weather agency has also said that heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely in a few districts. IMD Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist said, "Thereafter rainfall is expected to reduce."

Heavy Rainfall in 7 Districts in Next 24 Hours

