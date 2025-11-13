Panic gripped visitors at Cuttack’s Bali Jatra fair on Wednesday night after a swing ride malfunctioned mid-air, leaving eight people, including a woman and two children, stranded about 30 feet above the ground. The incident occurred around 11 PM when the ride suddenly stopped due to a technical snag, trapping the passengers for nearly two hours. A fire service team swiftly responded to the emergency, using a hydraulic lift to safely rescue all those stuck. Senior officials, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, closely monitored the operation as thousands watched in concern. Reportedly, the rescued individuals were later taken to a hospital for precautionary medical checks. Joyride Turns Into Nightmare! Passengers Stuck Upside Down on Amusement Ride at Hyderabad’s Numaish Exhibition Due to Battery Issue (Watch Video).

8 Stranded After Swing Snag at Bali Jatra, Rescued by Fire Team in Odisha

#Odisha: Fire service team successfully rescued eight people who were stuck on a swing at a height of 60 feet after it developed a technical snag during Bali Jatra in #Cuttack. pic.twitter.com/UPvtuTrn1b — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

