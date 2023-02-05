An angry mob set a poultry farm and residence of a village head representative on fire in Manjhi police station area in Bihar’s Chapra. They were protesting over a murder of a person when they went on destroying the property of the village head representative. After the incident, police personnel visited the area to prevail calm and assured that those responsible for the destruction will not be spared. Two people have been booked in this regard. Bihar: Man Dies After Being Brutally Thrashed With Sticks in Chhapra, 2 Injured; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Violence in Chapra:

Bihar | Angry mob sets fire to village head’s house & poultry farm allegedly after a youth was murdered in Chapra. We arrested 2 people related to murder of youth, efforts underway to arrest others, we appeal to villagers to stay calm so we can focus on the probe: SP, Saran pic.twitter.com/zh2oHXjb43 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

